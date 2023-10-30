Govt can't stop movement with murders, arrests: Rizvi

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 09:00 pm

From 28 July to 29 October, 442 cases have been filed against BNP leaders and activists, 5,310 people have been arrested, 31,980 people have been accused in different cases, and over 5,110 people have suffered injuries in different attacks, Rizvi said

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on July 3, 2017 at the US Embassy Dhaka during 241st Independence Day celebration of the United States of America. Photo: Wikipedia

The BNP's ongoing movement to topple the government cannot be stopped with enforced disappearances, murders, cases, attacks and arrests, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

The downfall of the Awami League-led government is imminent as no one can vanquish the fight for ideals and justice, the senior BNP leader said in a virtual press conference on Monday (30 October) afternoon.

The BNP and its allies have been holding political programmes as part of its movement in demand of the return of democracy, the release of Khaleda Zia, sending her abroad for better treatment, and a non-partisan polls-time government.

Addressing the press conference, Rizvi said, "The BNP is expressing its hatred, anger and contempt at the attacks and destruction of life and property during the BNP's grand rally on 28 October jointly by the members of the law enforcement forces and the terrorist forces of the current authoritarian government."

Rizvi said, in continuation of the ongoing movement to restore democracy, since July last year, BNP has held rallies at division level and grand rallies in Dhaka with the presence of lakhs of people.

"The number of people in these gatherings is unprecedented in the political history of Bangladesh. A huge number of people from all classes and professions of the country have peacefully participated in these programs by crossing obstacles at every stage.

"The way common people have united with the demands of the BNP has inspired the leaders and workers of all democratic parties, proving that their demands are the demands of the people," said Rizvi.

The BNP leader said, "Law enforcement forces loyal to the Awami League and its fascist government have tried their best to block our peaceful programme.

"According to the information received so far, four people were killed in the attack by the police and Awami League terrorists during the grand rally on 28 October rally and the peaceful hartal on 29 October. 690 party activists and leaders have been arrested, 20 false cases have been filed, and more than 3,000 activists were injured.

"Besides, more than 2,640 leaders and activists were arrested and 45 false cases were filed in the five days from 23 to 28 October 28."

The BNP leader went on to claim that from 28 July 2023 to 29 October 2023, based on the information received from all over the country, 442 cases have been filed against BNP leaders and activists, 5,310 people have been arrested, 31,980 people have been accused in different cases, and over 5,110 people have suffered injuries in different attacks.

Rizvi further said 9 of its members have been sentenced to death in 15 false cases and more than 90 have been sentenced to imprisonment for various terms.

"These figures are only from last July till today. Cases have been filed against lakhs of people in the last 15 years. Lakhs of BNP workers have been sent to jails, thousands of parents have lost their children to police and Awami League terrorists shooting and torture."

