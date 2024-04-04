Can't rule out 'govt involvement' in Bandarban bank robberies: Rizvi

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 07:10 pm

He says such incidents are reflection of corruption facilitated by the government

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press briefing at the party&#039;s central office in Nayapaltan. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press briefing at the party's central office in Nayapaltan. Photo: TBS

Expressing concern over the recent bank robberies Bandarban, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the incidents are "highly mysterious" and the "government's involvement" in them cannot be ruled out. 

The government may orchestrate such incidents to conceal its failures and to divert public attention from the severe crisis the country is in, the BNP leader said at a press briefing  held at the party's Nayapaltan office today (4 April).  

He said the country is facing widespread scarcity, bank plundering, money laundering, inflation, border deaths, hasty government policies, and the burden of debt.

Rizvi further said such incidents are not isolated and are reflection of the overarching corruption facilitated by the government.

He said when those in power engage in corruption and repression, it emboldens criminal elements within society. He accused the ruling party of amassing wealth through illegal means, leading to a loss of democratic rights and the rise of authoritarianism. 

"You have seen the news in the media that the ministers and MPs of the ruling party now own millions of dollars in foreign lands. Can you imagine an MP having 250-300 houses aboard? So professional robbers of the society will definitely be encouraged," said the BNP leader.

He warned that under such governance, various terrorist groups emerge domestically.
 

