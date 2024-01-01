Can't confirm if we'll stick with election until final day: GM Quader

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 06:32 pm

Related News

Can't confirm if we'll stick with election until final day: GM Quader

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 06:32 pm
Can&#039;t confirm if we&#039;ll stick with election until final day: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party Chairperson GM Quader said on Monday the party cannot confirm its commitment to stay in the election till the very end.

"It can't be confirmed whether the party will stay in the election or not until the day arrives. Only time will tell if we will stay with the election. [We just have to] Wait until then," GM Quader told reporters during a mass campaign in the Kachari Bazar Court area in the city today.

When asked about the five Jatiyo Party candidates backtracking on the election, Quader said, "The candidates have been given the instruction that they can leave the electoral race if they want. They have the freedom to decide on their participation in the polls."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Commenting on possible reasons, Quader said, "The decision to withdraw candidature can be driven by threat or fund crisis. Many candidates leave the electoral race because of financial insolvency."

However, he added, "The voters do not take the withdrawal in a positive way. It sends a message to the voters that the candidate might have withdrawn the candidacy out of fear or to support someone else based on mutual collusion."

 

Bangladesh / Top News

GM Quader / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

10h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

7h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

10h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

43m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

2h | Videos
A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

4h | Videos
UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

8h | Videos