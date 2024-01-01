Can't confirm if we'll stick with election until final day: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party Chairperson GM Quader said on Monday the party cannot confirm its commitment to stay in the election till the very end.

"It can't be confirmed whether the party will stay in the election or not until the day arrives. Only time will tell if we will stay with the election. [We just have to] Wait until then," GM Quader told reporters during a mass campaign in the Kachari Bazar Court area in the city today.

When asked about the five Jatiyo Party candidates backtracking on the election, Quader said, "The candidates have been given the instruction that they can leave the electoral race if they want. They have the freedom to decide on their participation in the polls."

Commenting on possible reasons, Quader said, "The decision to withdraw candidature can be driven by threat or fund crisis. Many candidates leave the electoral race because of financial insolvency."

However, he added, "The voters do not take the withdrawal in a positive way. It sends a message to the voters that the candidate might have withdrawn the candidacy out of fear or to support someone else based on mutual collusion."