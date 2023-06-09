Candidates woo voters as Basad, BNP discourage voting ahead of Barishal city polls

Recently, Yatikul Islam, Vice President of the Chatra Dal City Unit, and his party members were intercepted during an incident where they were discouraging city dwellers from casting their votes. A photo capturing the incident was taken recently.

In the run-up to the upcoming city corporation election on 12 June, BNP and BASAD leaders in Barishal are making efforts to dissuade voters from attending polling centers.

BNP representatives have been going door to door, urging citizens not to cast their votes as part of the party's anti-government stance, having decided to boycott the election entirely.

Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk, convener of BNP's Barishal city unit, stated, "It is our party's central decision that none of our leaders, activists, and supporters will participate in any kind of election under the current government. If anyone supports BNP, they should not go to the voting center."

Moniruzzaman further mentioned that they have been receiving positive responses from voters regarding their intention not to visit polling centers.

Tarikul Islam, vice president of Chhatra Dal in Barishal, shared that both voters and party members are showing favorable responses to their efforts in uniting Chatra Dal activists and city voters against the election.

Similarly, the Barishal city unit of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD) is also discouraging voters from participating in the city election as part of their movement for a free and fair election under a neutral government.

"We are not only boycotting the election but also discouraging city residents from voting," explained Dr Manisha Chakraborty, convener of BASAD's city unit.

She mentioned that they have been distributing leaflets among voters to raise awareness about the autocratic government.

Dr Manisha herself boycotted the election due to continuous alleged unfair practices in the voting process.

She added, "We are receiving great support from the common city dwellers."

Conversely, voters in the city harbor doubts about the fairness of the elections and exhibit reluctance to cast their votes. Some voters expressed a lack of eagerness to visit polling centers.

Anisha Tahsin, a voter from ward no. 25, stated, "I couldn't cast my vote in the last city election, and I have no desire to go to the voting center this year."

On the contrary, there are people who shared their excitement about the voting. Rubel Molla, a resident of the Rupatoli area, emphasised the importance of exercising the right to vote, stating, "It's our opportunity to choose our leaders, and casting a vote is our right. We must go to the voting center to cast our votes."

Similarly, Engineer Amir Hossain, a voter from Choumatha, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the electoral process, saying, "I will go to the voting centers to cast my votes for my favorite candidate. It's a pleasure for me to be present at the voting center as it feels like a get-together."

Meanwhile, candidates from Bangladesh Islami Andolon and Awami League, along with all councilor and women councilor candidates, are actively working to ensure the presence of their expected voters at the voting booths.