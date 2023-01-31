Cancelation of registration: SC asks Jamaat to prepare appeal statement in 2 months

UNB
31 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 02:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today has given Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami two months to prepare a brief statement of an appeal filed by the party against a High Court (HC) verdict that declared the registration of the party with Election Commission "illegal".

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order.

Lawyer Joynal Abedin Tuhin and Advocate Matiur Rahman Akanda represented Jamaat-e-Islami while Barrister Tanya Amir appeared for the writ petitioner during the proceedings.

Barrister Taniya Amir said the apex court in its order said the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami would be defaulted (dismissed) if the party did not submit the brief statement within eight weeks.

Advocate Matiur Rahman Akanda said as per the court order, Jamaat-e-Islami will take part in the hearing and it is expected that the party will get back its registration.

In August, 2013, the High Court declared Jamaat's registration illegal following a writ petition filed in 2009 by Bangladesh Tariqat Federation's Secretary General Rezaul Haque Chandpuri and 24 others.

In the petition, they said Jamaat was a religion-based political party and it did not believe in the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.

Later, Jamaat-e-Islami filed the appeal with the apex court challenging the HC verdict.

