Cancel election to save country from conflicts: Islami Andolan

Politics

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 06:33 pm

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim urged the government to save the country from ensuing conflicts by cancelling the national elections, slated for 7 January.

"People could cast their votes even in the Pakistani regime, which is not possible now," he said in a statement today (24 December).

Rezaul Karim, also known as Charmonai Pir, made the statement at a discussion titled "53 Years on Independence: Expectation and Attainment," organised under the banner of Islami Muktijoddha Parishad Bangladesh.

"The ruling party is running business in the name of lifting up the spirit of the Liberation War. They have destroyed all constitutional institutions with the same excuse. Awami League, the party which once spearheaded the Liberation War, has stripped the people of their voting rights," he said.

"The dream for which the people freed the country from Pakistan by sacrificing their lives has not been attained even after 53 years of independence. Although the Liberation War was fought against exploitation, deception, and discrimination, acute discrimination prevails in every sector of the country."

He added, "We got scared about our freedom when Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, 'We exist as long as India does."

 

