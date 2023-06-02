Campaigns begin in Sylhet as candidates allotted symbols

The mayoral and councillor candidates in this year's Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls started electioneering immediately after receiving their electoral symbols on Friday.

Sylhet City Election Returning Officer and Regional Election Officer Faisal Qadir allocated the symbols among all candidates.

Of the seven mayoral candidates, ruling Awami League-nominated Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury received his party's symbol "boat" while Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul was given "plough", Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Maulana Mahmudul Hasan "hand-fan" and Zaker Party's Md Jahirul Alam received "rose" symbol.

Independent candidates Abdul Hanif Kutu was given the electoral symbol of "horse" and Md Salah Uddin Rimon received "bat" and Md Shahjahan Mia "bus".

Soon after receiving their symbols, the candidates started publicity campaigns in various parts of the city.

However, allegations have been raised that some of the candidates launched publicity even before getting their symbols, flouting the electoral code of conduct. Meanwhile, the returning officer has served show-cause notice on mayoral candidates Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and Nazrul Islam Babul for such violation of electoral code.

After receiving his symbol, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury conducted publicity activities at Mendibag and Upshahar areas of the city in the morning. He sought votes for "boat" with a pledge to turn Sylhet into a smart city.

In the evening, the ruling party mayoral aspirant opened his election office in the city's Mirjajangal area.

Jatiya Pary's candidate Nazrul Islam Babul officially launched his publicity campaign by distributing leaflets among the locals of Sagor Dighir Par area after Juma prayers.

He said that if he is elected, he will turn Sylhet into a modern city through planned development.

Islami Andolan's candidate Maulana Mahmudul Hasan conducted publicity campaigns in the city's Upashahar area in the afternoon.

As per the Election Commission schedule, voting in the Sylhet city polls will take place on 21 June.

