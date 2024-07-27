Call for unity proves BNP-Jamaat tie is inseparable: Quader

The relation between BNP and Jamaat is inseparable and it has been proved through BNP's call for unity incorporating Jamaat, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (27 July).



"Anti-liberation forces are collaborator of BNP," he said in a statement sent to media.



Quader said the call for national unity by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is the unity of anti-state evil forces and the forces against the spirit of the Liberation War.

The call involving the Jamaat has been proved that their relation is inseparable, he added.



Mentioning that the call of unity is a threat to country's independence and sovereignty, Quader said, "We are urging the pro-liberation forces to resist the anti-liberation force - BNP-Jamaat - together under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is plotting to avert the responsibility of terrorism, violence and killing.

The terrorists of BNP-Jamaat carried out the destruction with lethal weapons and arms across the country including in the capital, he said.



He said this type of violent activity is unprecedented which hurts the countrymen.



Quader said, "BNP-Jamaat and allies could not avoid the responsibility in any case. The terrorists were in field taking a mission of killing, he said, adding the government has combated the destruction with utmost patience."



He said the government never wants any death while BNP-Jamaat, Chhatra Dal and Shibir targeted the politics of dead bodies.



The minister said Awami League leaders and activists have extended all-out cooperation to the law enforcers to protect the state property and the life of people.

He said the trained terrorists of BNP-Jamaat carried out violent activities at different major establishments including BTV (Bangladesh Television) Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, Disaster Management Bhaban, BRTA Bhaban, Metro Rail, Elevated Express Way and flyover toll plaza, Directorate General of Health Services Bhaban, and police boxes.



He said the law enforcers are active to bring the culprits under book. Judicial prove committee has been formed to investigate the killing and destruction. Police are also investigating the incidents, he added.



Rejecting BNP's allegation, Quader said innocent people will not be harassed. No terrorists will be spared, he said.