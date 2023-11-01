Bus torched in Savar on 2nd day of blockade

Miscreants set fire to a bus on Savar during the second day of the 3-day blockade called by the BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh.

According to eyewitnesses, protesters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were marching with a procession on the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of Madhumati Model Town at 6am today (1 November).

A group of 15-20 young men from the procession allegedly vandalised a bus of Rimi Paribahan that was parked on the road and set it on fire, eyewitnesses said.

Firemen rushed to the spot upon receiving the news and brought the fire under control.

Bus driver Angur Mia said the bus used to run on the Gaibandha-Dhaka route.

"We did not bring the bus on the street amid the blockade yesterday and it was parked on the side of the road," he said.

One of the helpers of the bus was inside when it was set on fire. But he could get out quickly without any injury, Angur said.

Office-in-charge (Operator) of Savar Model police station, Nayan Karkun, said they are trying to identify those involved in the incident.

"Legal actions will be taken after the investigation," he said.