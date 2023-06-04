Budget deficit in India, UK, US more than Bangladesh: Hasan

Politics

BSS
04 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 07:54 pm

Budget deficit in India, UK, US more than Bangladesh: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the deficit of the proposed budget for 2023-24 fiscal is to be 5.2 percent of the GDP while the deficit in India is 5.9 percent, in the USA 6 percent and in the UK 5.5 percent.

"I would like to draw the attention of the professional critics, who claim that they do a lot of research and they highlight the 5.2 percent deficit in our country's proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal. The deficit is 5.9 percent of GDP in India, 6 percent in the US and 5.5 percent in the UK," he said.

This means, he said, the budget deficit of India, the UK and the US is more than Bangladesh. Not only that, more than hundred countries across the globe have budget deficits, he added.

The minister made the remarks while exchanging views with reporters on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at the Secretariat in the capital.

Hasan said the political critics gave their statements without reading the budget copy. In fact, the proposed budget is poor-friendly and pro-people as it proposed for increasing the number of direct beneficiaries of government allowances and the amount of allowance while two crore people will get various assistance, including money from the government directly, he added.

"All are poor who will get the allowances. So it is not a pro-poor budget?" said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Replying to a query over a comment of the premier on visa policy of the US, the minister said the premier said this to reduce tension of those who are in anxiety after the announcement of the US visa policy. "The relationship with the USA is very fantastic and we want the relationship to be closer. For this, you all see that the government has taken many positive decisions, including in foreign affairs," he added.

"At the same time, we also want to increase business with other countries and continents such as South America, the Middle East, ASEAN countries in the Far East and the areas of great potential for trade in the Oceania region. And the Prime Minister has said these," said Hasan.

Replying to another query over the tax issue, the minister said it is not right that paying this tax is compulsory. Those who have a TIN (Tax Identification Number) certificate but do not pay tax, have been asked to file a tax return by paying a fee of Taka 2,000, he added.

Criticising a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the minister said Azrael along with Satan (evil) have been chasing them. "I would like to tell Mirza Fakhrul that there is no benefit to giving such statements for self-complacency. Your caretaker government demand died on the field and there is no support for such government from anywhere in the world. So, prepare to participate in the next elections," he said.

Replying to a query over a list being made by the BNP, the minister said they are also making lists of those who carried out arson attacks, vandalised vehicles and resisted the votes.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Budget

