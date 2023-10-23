Buddhist Federation calls for 28 Oct political programmes to be withdrawn

As Prabarana Purnima, the second-largest religious festival of Buddhists, will be held on 28 October, the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation has requested to withdraw all political programmes on that day.

Bangladesh Buddhist Federation President Dibyendu Bikash Chowdhury Barua and General Secretary Bhikkhu Sunandapriya, Principal of International Buddhist Monastery Bhadanta Dharmamitra Mahather and Vice-Principal Bhadanta Buddhananda Mahather made the request on Sunday in a joint statement.

"The people of the Buddhist community who will come from far will face many obstacles to participate in the festival in the Buddhist monastery due to the announcement of several political programs including a grand rally on the Prabarana Purnima day by BNP and some political parties," the statement reads.

Therefore, in a country of communal harmony, a special request was made to withdraw all political programs on the Prabarana Purnima religious festival of Buddhists, it added.

The BNP is determined to hold a "grand" rally at Nayapaltan on October 28, while the ruling party Awami League also has planned a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram or in an adjacent area in the capital on the same day.