Buddhist Federation calls for 28 Oct political programmes to be withdrawn

Politics

UNB
23 October, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 10:09 am

Related News

Buddhist Federation calls for 28 Oct political programmes to be withdrawn

The BNP is determined to hold a "grand" rally at Nayapaltan on 28 October, while the ruling party Awami League also has planned a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram or in an adjacent area in the capital on the same day.

UNB
23 October, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 10:09 am
Buddhist Federation calls for 28 Oct political programmes to be withdrawn

As Prabarana Purnima, the second-largest religious festival of Buddhists, will be held on 28 October, the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation has requested to withdraw all political programmes on that day.

Bangladesh Buddhist Federation President Dibyendu Bikash Chowdhury Barua and General Secretary Bhikkhu Sunandapriya, Principal of International Buddhist Monastery Bhadanta Dharmamitra Mahather and Vice-Principal Bhadanta Buddhananda Mahather made the request on Sunday in a joint statement.

"The people of the Buddhist community who will come from far will face many obstacles to participate in the festival in the Buddhist monastery due to the announcement of several political programs including a grand rally on the Prabarana Purnima day by BNP and some political parties," the statement reads.

Therefore, in a country of communal harmony, a special request was made to withdraw all political programs on the Prabarana Purnima religious festival of Buddhists, it added.

The BNP is determined to hold a "grand" rally at Nayapaltan on October 28, while the ruling party Awami League also has planned a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram or in an adjacent area in the capital on the same day.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Buddhist Federation / BNP rally / AL rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

2h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

2h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

2h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

15h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

17h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

21h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

22h | Corporate Talks