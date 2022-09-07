Broom-wielding ladies protest 'BNP-Jamaat anarchy'

Outraged over the recent spell of violent threats to Awami League and subsequent clashes triggered by BNP-Jamaat against law enforcers, women protesters brought out a rally condemning BNP's plan to boycott the upcoming election.

Participated by female Awami League leaders, all equipped with brooms, the procession took place in different parts of Palashbari town in Gaibandha district on Wednesday afternoon, said a press release here today.

The demonstration was headed by Palashbari Muktijuddho Mancha (Liberation War Platform) Vice-President Nasima Akand, also an upazila level leader of ruling Awami League.

According to protesters, the move came in response to BNP Jamaat leadership that kept repeating the narrative of not joining polls.

"In recent times we have seen their caders running amok on the streets and even targeting AL leaders and activists and law enforcers," said a protester.

In reference to BNP's leadership crisis, protesters claimed that broom is a response to the party's top leaders - Tarique Rahman, a fugitive leading BNP from London, and Begum Zia, who is convicted in a corruption case.