British high commissioner calls on Obaidul Quader

Politics

BSS
27 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

British high commissioner calls on Obaidul Quader

They discussed progress of the new government in the last six months and its future programme and priorities

BSS
27 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 09:47 pm
At the meeting, they put emphasis on practicing democracy inside political parties for implementing sustainable democracy in any country. Photo: BSS
At the meeting, they put emphasis on practicing democracy inside political parties for implementing sustainable democracy in any country. Photo: BSS

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke paid a courtesy call on Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader at Setu Bhaban in the city this afternoon (27 June).

During the meeting, they discussed progress of the new government in the last six months and its future programme and priorities.

They put emphasis on practicing democracy inside political parties for implementing sustainable democracy in any country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Obaidul Quader said AL is the country's only political party which practices democracy at all levels in true sense and follows the country's constitution, party's constitution and rules and regulations of the Election Commission.

Apart from AL, there is no instance of any party in the country to make such democratic practices, he mentioned.

The British high commissioner appreciated the current government's policy stance on women empowerment and also laid emphasis on inclusion of a large number of women in electing party leadership and public reprehensive.
 
In this regard, the AL General Secretary stated that the party places significant importance on women's participation in its leadership and other areas.

Quader lauded the activities of Democracy International for extending training support to political parties with the financial assistance of British government.

Sarah Cooke assured of extending all-out support from Democracy International to enhance capabilities of political parties in Bangladesh.
 
AL Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were present during the meeting.
 

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

6h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

15m | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

1h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

1h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

3h | Videos