British high commissioner calls on Obaidul Quader

At the meeting, they put emphasis on practicing democracy inside political parties for implementing sustainable democracy in any country. Photo: BSS

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke paid a courtesy call on Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader at Setu Bhaban in the city this afternoon (27 June).

During the meeting, they discussed progress of the new government in the last six months and its future programme and priorities.

They put emphasis on practicing democracy inside political parties for implementing sustainable democracy in any country.

Obaidul Quader said AL is the country's only political party which practices democracy at all levels in true sense and follows the country's constitution, party's constitution and rules and regulations of the Election Commission.

Apart from AL, there is no instance of any party in the country to make such democratic practices, he mentioned.

The British high commissioner appreciated the current government's policy stance on women empowerment and also laid emphasis on inclusion of a large number of women in electing party leadership and public reprehensive.



In this regard, the AL General Secretary stated that the party places significant importance on women's participation in its leadership and other areas.

Quader lauded the activities of Democracy International for extending training support to political parties with the financial assistance of British government.

Sarah Cooke assured of extending all-out support from Democracy International to enhance capabilities of political parties in Bangladesh.



AL Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were present during the meeting.

