Brave people needed in EC to win public’s trust: Sakhawat Hossain 

Former Election Commissioner Brigadier General Sakhawat Hossain has said the new Election Commission (EC) needs brave people to win the trust of the public.

"Our election process and the EC have been destroyed. It needs people who can pull it back up," he told the media after attending the meeting with the EC search committee Sunday (13 February).

"We need brave people who can win the trust of the people and host an acceptable election," opined the former election commissioner.

Sakhawat Hossain further said a biased selection for the new EC will bring no benefits.

"If that happens we will have to suffer greatly," he added.

When asked whether the names proposed to the President by the search committee should be disclosed to the public, Shakhawat responded positively.

"Of course, they should be disclosed before the public," he said.