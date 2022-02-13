Brave people needed in EC to win public’s trust: Sakhawat Hossain 

Politics

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:25 pm

Related News

Brave people needed in EC to win public’s trust: Sakhawat Hossain 

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Brave people needed in EC to win public’s trust: Sakhawat Hossain 

Former Election Commissioner Brigadier General Sakhawat Hossain has said the new Election Commission (EC) needs brave people to win the trust of the public. 

"Our election process and the EC have been destroyed. It needs people who can pull it back up," he told the media after attending the meeting with the EC search committee Sunday (13 February). 

"We need brave people who can win the trust of the people and host an acceptable election," opined the former election commissioner.

Sakhawat Hossain further said a biased selection for the new EC will bring no benefits. 

"If that happens we will have to suffer greatly," he added. 

When asked whether the names proposed to the President by the search committee should be disclosed to the public, Shakhawat responded positively. 

"Of course, they should be disclosed before the public," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

EC formation / M Sakhawat Hossain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

10h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

13h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

12h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

4h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

4h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

7h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director