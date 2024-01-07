Brahmanbaria-2: Independent candidate Moin snatches victory over Ziaul, son-in-law Rezaul

In a dramatic upset in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, independent candidate Md Moin Uddin has secured a win in the Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) seat against two-times member of parliament Ziaul Haque, an independent candidate, and his son-in-law Rezaul Islam, a Jatiyo Party candidate.

According to the preliminary data released by the returning officer, Moin grabbed a total of 84,067 votes with his electoral symbol 'cluster of bananas'.

On the other hand, despite being a favourite to win the election, independent candidate Ziaul received 55,431 votes. His son-in-law Rezaul got only 3,408 votes.

Moin is the joint general secretary of the district Awami League.

Ziaul is a two-time member of the parliament and a former vice chairman of the JaPa.

A total of eight candidates were vying for the JS in the election, but Ziaul was deemed to be the most prospective candidate.

Rezaul, additional secretary general of JaPa, came to the spotlight after he made a run from his father-in-law's seat.