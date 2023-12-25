Brahmanbaria-1: JaPa's Shahanul withdraws, announces support for former BNP leader Ekramuzzaman

Politics

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 09:28 am

Related News

Brahmanbaria-1: JaPa's Shahanul withdraws, announces support for former BNP leader Ekramuzzaman

Defying BNP's decision not to participate in the national elections unless it's held under a caretaker government, the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Syed AK  Ekramuzzaman collected nomination form to contest for the Brahmanbaria-1 seat as an independent candidate

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 09:28 am
Jatiya Party candidate Md Shahanul Karim withdrew from the election and announced support for independent candidate Syed Ekramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-1 seat on 24 December. Photo: TBS
Jatiya Party candidate Md Shahanul Karim withdrew from the election and announced support for independent candidate Syed Ekramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-1 seat on 24 December. Photo: TBS

Jatiya Party (JaPa) nominated candidate for the Brahmanbaria-1 constituency in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, Shahanul Karim alias Garibullah Salim has withdrawn from the election and announced support for independent candidate from the seat, former BNP leader, Syed AK  Ekramuzzaman. 

Shahanul Karim went to Ekramuzzaman's residence in Nasirnagar Upazila, announced his support for him and sought votes for him on Sunday (24 December). 

The JaPa leader was not reachable over the phone despite several calls for a comment on his decision to support Ekramuzzaman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, a clip of Shahanul's speech, that he gave at Ekramuzzaman's house on 24 December has been circulating on social media. 

In his speech, Shahanul can be seen saying, "I have seen that there is an enthusiasm among people about our dear elder brother Syed K Ekramuzzaman. I observed. But I did not begin campaigning. Because I wanted to see the direction of people, my main point was that the people should be benefitted - through anyone. I found him [Ekramuzzaman] to be a very qualified person, one of the few good people in Bangladesh."

Khaleda Zia's adviser Ekramuzzaman collects nomination form for Brahmanbaria-1

"He [Ekramuzzaman] can change the fate of people. He changed the fortunes of thousands of people and provided employment; which no other candidate has done. They can't even do it. Allah did not give them that qualification," he added. 

"Where all the people of the society have united, I can no longer sit alone. I have decided to work to make my brother [Ekramuzzaman] MP. I am going door-to-door and asking for votes on his behalf," the JaPa leader further said. 

Independent candidate Syed AK Ekramuzzaman expressed his gratitude to Shahanul Karim and his supporters in his response to the support. 

Syed AK  Ekramuzzaman is contesting the election with banana stick symbol. 

Defying BNP's decision not to participate in the national elections unless it's held under a caretaker government, the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Syed AK  Ekramuzzaman collected nomination form to contest for the Brahmanbaria-1 seat as an independent candidate.

BNP dismissed him from the post of primary member including the post of advisor to the party chairperson for taking part in the election by disobeying the party decision.

Ekramuzzaman is the managing director of RAK Ceramics. His elder brother Syed AK Anwaruzzaman is the chairman of Star Ceramics.

Earlier, two independent candidates from Brahmanbaria-1 constituency - Nasirnagar Upazila Awami League (AL) Vice President Ruma Akhtar and former general secretary of the unit, AT M Moniruzzaman, announced support for Ekramuzzaman.

AL candidate for the seat is Badruddoza Md Farhad Hossain. Other than him and Ekramuzzaman, Bakul Hossain of Bangladesh Workers Party and Islami Front candidate Islam Uddin are contesting from the Brahmanbaria-1 seat.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bramanbaria-1 / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taking care of workers is a manufacturers’ responsibility, it’s also a core responsibility of buyers in any form of sustainable and ethical business. Photo: TBS

Enhancing efficiency: A way forward to adopt the new minimum wage

1h | Panorama
It is the cold, crisp days in long-ago Decembers I go back to as I watch the Christmas lights go on all across London. Photo: Bloomberg

In the light of Christmas

1h | Panorama
The auditorium. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

NPP: The P's stand for participation and percentage

1h | Panorama
Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

11h | Multimedia
The Uniform Man

The Uniform Man

13h | Multimedia
Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

12h | Multimedia
Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

14h | Multimedia