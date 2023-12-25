Brahmanbaria-1: JaPa's Shahanul withdraws, announces support for former BNP leader Ekramuzzaman

Jatiya Party candidate Md Shahanul Karim withdrew from the election and announced support for independent candidate Syed Ekramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-1 seat on 24 December. Photo: TBS

Jatiya Party (JaPa) nominated candidate for the Brahmanbaria-1 constituency in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, Shahanul Karim alias Garibullah Salim has withdrawn from the election and announced support for independent candidate from the seat, former BNP leader, Syed AK Ekramuzzaman.

Shahanul Karim went to Ekramuzzaman's residence in Nasirnagar Upazila, announced his support for him and sought votes for him on Sunday (24 December).

The JaPa leader was not reachable over the phone despite several calls for a comment on his decision to support Ekramuzzaman.

However, a clip of Shahanul's speech, that he gave at Ekramuzzaman's house on 24 December has been circulating on social media.

In his speech, Shahanul can be seen saying, "I have seen that there is an enthusiasm among people about our dear elder brother Syed K Ekramuzzaman. I observed. But I did not begin campaigning. Because I wanted to see the direction of people, my main point was that the people should be benefitted - through anyone. I found him [Ekramuzzaman] to be a very qualified person, one of the few good people in Bangladesh."

"He [Ekramuzzaman] can change the fate of people. He changed the fortunes of thousands of people and provided employment; which no other candidate has done. They can't even do it. Allah did not give them that qualification," he added.

"Where all the people of the society have united, I can no longer sit alone. I have decided to work to make my brother [Ekramuzzaman] MP. I am going door-to-door and asking for votes on his behalf," the JaPa leader further said.

Independent candidate Syed AK Ekramuzzaman expressed his gratitude to Shahanul Karim and his supporters in his response to the support.

Syed AK Ekramuzzaman is contesting the election with banana stick symbol.

Defying BNP's decision not to participate in the national elections unless it's held under a caretaker government, the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Syed AK Ekramuzzaman collected nomination form to contest for the Brahmanbaria-1 seat as an independent candidate.

BNP dismissed him from the post of primary member including the post of advisor to the party chairperson for taking part in the election by disobeying the party decision.

Ekramuzzaman is the managing director of RAK Ceramics. His elder brother Syed AK Anwaruzzaman is the chairman of Star Ceramics.

Earlier, two independent candidates from Brahmanbaria-1 constituency - Nasirnagar Upazila Awami League (AL) Vice President Ruma Akhtar and former general secretary of the unit, AT M Moniruzzaman, announced support for Ekramuzzaman.

AL candidate for the seat is Badruddoza Md Farhad Hossain. Other than him and Ekramuzzaman, Bakul Hossain of Bangladesh Workers Party and Islami Front candidate Islam Uddin are contesting from the Brahmanbaria-1 seat.