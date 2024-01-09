Boycotting election, people showed 'red card' to Awami League: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 08:34 pm

Related News

Boycotting election, people showed 'red card' to Awami League: Rizvi

Rizvi said the BNP would continue their ongoing movement until final victory is achieved.

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 08:34 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

People from home and abroad witnessed the orchestration of a bizarre and farcical election on 7 January through the unprecedented silent protest of the countrymen, BNP Joint Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (9 January).

"The people, from all walks of life, displayed a 'red card' to the ruling Awami League by boycotting the election," said Rizvi in a virtual briefing.

He also announced that the BNP would continue their ongoing movement until final victory is achieved.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rizvi said, "The citizens had rejected the election with disdain, choosing not to vote despite government pressure, intimidation, imprisonment, persecution, and allurement.

"The victory of those who boycotted the vote was a resounding response to what he described as a one-sided dummy election with predetermined results."

He labeled the election day as a "terrible black day" and alleged that it was marred by vote rigging, involvement of children and teenagers in voting, and other irregularities.

Criticising the Election Commission's handling of the voter turnout figures, Rizvi claimed discrepancies in the announced turnout data and accused the government of creating a stigma in the country's election history through fake and ridiculous accounts of turnout.

He pointed out that international entities, including the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Nations, issued statements rejecting the election.

Rizvi also raised concerns about attacks and arrests on BNP leaders and activists across the country.

He said more than 107 leaders and activists had been arrested within the last 48 hours, with over 386 activists accused in four cases.

Additionally, more than 35 activists were reported injured.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

9h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

13h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

13h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

2h | Videos
Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

29m | Videos
German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

2h | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

3h | Videos