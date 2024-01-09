Boycotting election, people showed 'red card' to Awami League: Rizvi

People from home and abroad witnessed the orchestration of a bizarre and farcical election on 7 January through the unprecedented silent protest of the countrymen, BNP Joint Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (9 January).

"The people, from all walks of life, displayed a 'red card' to the ruling Awami League by boycotting the election," said Rizvi in a virtual briefing.

He also announced that the BNP would continue their ongoing movement until final victory is achieved.

Rizvi said, "The citizens had rejected the election with disdain, choosing not to vote despite government pressure, intimidation, imprisonment, persecution, and allurement.

"The victory of those who boycotted the vote was a resounding response to what he described as a one-sided dummy election with predetermined results."

He labeled the election day as a "terrible black day" and alleged that it was marred by vote rigging, involvement of children and teenagers in voting, and other irregularities.

Criticising the Election Commission's handling of the voter turnout figures, Rizvi claimed discrepancies in the announced turnout data and accused the government of creating a stigma in the country's election history through fake and ridiculous accounts of turnout.

He pointed out that international entities, including the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Nations, issued statements rejecting the election.

Rizvi also raised concerns about attacks and arrests on BNP leaders and activists across the country.

He said more than 107 leaders and activists had been arrested within the last 48 hours, with over 386 activists accused in four cases.

Additionally, more than 35 activists were reported injured.