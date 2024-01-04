Boycott election for public interest: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 11:38 am

Related News

Boycott election for public interest: Rizvi

“Don't push the country towards danger by forcing dummy and one-sided elections,” the BNP leader also said

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 11:38 am
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets calling on people to boycott the elections and join BNP’s non-cooperation movement in front of Uttara Rajuk Model College on 4 January.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets calling on people to boycott the elections and join BNP’s non-cooperation movement in front of Uttara Rajuk Model College on 4 January.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called for boycotting the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election for public interest.

"Boycott the election for public interest, for civil liberties and in the interest of basic freedom of the people," he said after distributing leaflets calling on people to boycott the elections and join BNP's non-cooperation movement in front of Uttara Rajuk Model College on Thursday (4 January).

"Don't push the country towards danger by forcing dummy and one-sided elections," he said to the government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP leader also said, "Power cannot be retained by cheating the people in this way."

He urged people from all walks of life to abstain from voting.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Joint Convener Kofil Uddin, Dakshinkhan BNP Convener Motaleb Hossain Ratan, Akram Hossain Joint Convenor, Dakshinkhan Sramik Dal General Secretary Saiful Islam Suruj, Central Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal and other leaders were present at the time.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

4h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

4h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

4h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

4h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

3h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

15h | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

16h | Videos