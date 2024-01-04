Boycott election for public interest: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets calling on people to boycott the elections and join BNP’s non-cooperation movement in front of Uttara Rajuk Model College on 4 January.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called for boycotting the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election for public interest.

"Boycott the election for public interest, for civil liberties and in the interest of basic freedom of the people," he said after distributing leaflets calling on people to boycott the elections and join BNP's non-cooperation movement in front of Uttara Rajuk Model College on Thursday (4 January).

"Don't push the country towards danger by forcing dummy and one-sided elections," he said to the government.

The BNP leader also said, "Power cannot be retained by cheating the people in this way."

He urged people from all walks of life to abstain from voting.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Joint Convener Kofil Uddin, Dakshinkhan BNP Convener Motaleb Hossain Ratan, Akram Hossain Joint Convenor, Dakshinkhan Sramik Dal General Secretary Saiful Islam Suruj, Central Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal and other leaders were present at the time.