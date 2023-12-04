Bogura-7: Lawmakership meant Aladdin's lamp for Bablu 

Rezaul Karim Bablu's financial trajectory has taken an astonishing turn, with his annual income skyrocketing a staggering 724 times from a mere Tk5,000 in just five years—believe it or not.

In 2018, he became an MP from Bogura-7, a constituency known as a stronghold of the BNP, where party Chairperson Khaleda Zia won all the national elections from 1991 to 2008 with significant margins.

However, Khaleda could not contest the 11th parliamentary election because of her conviction, leading the party to nominate one of its local leaders, whose candidacy was also cancelled.

The baffled opposition party finally threw its support behind independent candidate Bablu.

The AL did not field a candidate; instead, it left the seat to its grand alliance partner Jatiya Party. However, the majority of AL leaders and workers favoured another independent candidate, Ferdous Ara Khan, the wife of a local AL leader.

This led to an overnight parliamentary victory for Bablu. Subsequently, Bablu and his wife amassed a substantial fortune.

Five years ago, his wife Beauty Begum did not have a single taka in her savings. However, her current financial condition is drastically different. She now has Tk1.25 crore in savings. Additionally, she owns a building of 1,000 square feet valued at over Tk1.1 crore.

Bablu, in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission before the last election, mentioned his profession as business and journalism.

He showed that his and his dependents annual income is Tk5,000. That is, before becoming an MP, his monthly income was Tk417.

But his affidavit for the 12th parliamentary election mentioned his profession as a businessman dealing with brick, sand, cement, and online ventures.

He showed that his and his dependents annual income is over Tk36.24 lakh. That is, now his monthly income is over Tk3.2 lakh. As a result, his income increased more than 724 times.

Prior to entering the election race, he had a deposit of Tk30,000 and used to travel on an old motorcycle valued at Tk50,000. But currently, he owns two SUVs: a Nissan X-Trail and a Land Cruiser. In total, his wealth surpasses Tk1.64 crore.

In the previous affidavit, he showed his income to include Tk3,000 from agriculture and Tk2,000 from business. Now he has no mention of income from the agriculture sector.

He now showed he earns Tk1.80 lakh from house rent. Annual income from brick, sand, cement, and online business is Tk11.15 lakh. The income and entertainment allowance received as an MP is over Tk23.24 lakh.

Bablu had no house or apartment before the last election. But in the new affidavit, he mentioned that he has an apartment worth Tk15 lakh in his name.

Five years ago, his wife had no assets in her name. But currently, she owns Tk2.50 lakh in cash. There is also a motorcycle worth Tk3 lakh. In addition, she owns 10 bhori of gold.

When asked about the source of wealth in the name of himself and his wife, Bablu said, "Information has been given in the affidavit according to the income tax papers filed by me. All this information has been explained."

Asked if there were any businesses in his wife's name, he said, "All these are explained in the affidavit."

This time, 16 of the 25 candidates who have submitted nomination papers for Bogura-7 are independent.