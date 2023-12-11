Bogura-4 independent candidate Ziaul Haque 'attacked'

Politics

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 10:01 pm

The photo shows Ziaul Haque in an injured state inside a car. Photo: Collected
The photo shows Ziaul Haque in an injured state inside a car. Photo: Collected

Ziaul Haque Molla, an independent candidate in Bogura-4 (Nandigram-Kahalu) constituency came under attack by a group of unidentified men.

Three of his activists were also reportedly injured in the attack on Monday (11 December).

Kahalu police station Officer-in-Charge Selim Reza said Ziaul Haque was attacked during election campaigning in Tindighi area around 4:00pm. 

However, no formal complaint was filed regarding the incident, said the OC.

Ziaul Haque said, "While campaigning for the election in the Tindighi area of Kahalu upazila, some individuals attacked my car with bricks. Four people, including myself, sustained injuries during the incident."

Senior District Election Officer Mahmud Hasan said campaigning before receiving the electoral symbol is a violation of the electoral code of conduct. 

A candidate lodged a complaint regarding Ziaul Haque Molla's campaigning activities, he added.

Ziaul Haque Molla is a former member of BNP national executive committee. His father Azizul Haque Molla was an MP from the Bogura-4 constituency. After his death in 1994, Ziaul was elected the MP from that constituency in by-polls. 

Later, he was elected the MP twice in 1996 on 15 February and 12 January and once again in the 8th national parliamentary elections in 2001 from the Bogura-4 constituency as a BNP candidate.

