BNP's youth rally is for youngsters deprived of voting and job rights, says Jubo Dal president

Politics

TBS Report
21 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 01:01 pm

BNP's youth rally is for youngsters deprived of voting and job rights, says Jubo Dal president

TBS Report
21 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 01:01 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) youth rally scheduled to be held on Saturday (22 July) is for the youths of the country who are deprived of jobs and voting rights, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku said today.

"The youth of the country is ready, people have their backs against the wall. They now want freedom from the tyrannical government. We have to build resistance against all injustices," he said speaking at a press conference organised at BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Friday (21 July).

BNP’s Dhaka youth rally to be held at Suhrawardy Udyan, says Jubo Dal president

"Our youth rally will be with the youngsters deprived of voting rights and jobs. Already we have successfully held youth rallies in five divisions. BNP's movement is not to get power. BNP is protesting to return people's right to vote and freedom of speech," he added. 

He also said that the youth are being energised through the rallies.

"An awakening has arisen in them. They are proving with their lives again and again that they will last in the field," he added.

He also called on everyone to come to the streets unitedly against the government.

Sechchasebak Dal President SM Jilani, Jubo Dal Acting General Secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton, Sechchasebak Dal General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, Chhatra Dal President Kazi Rawonkul Islam Shraban, General Secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel, Jubo Dal Vice President Zakir Hossain Siddiqui, among others were present in the press conference.

Three wings of the BNP announced to hold the youth rally in the six divisions of the country to encourage young voters to participate in the party's ongoing movement to restore democracy.

The programme has already been held in the Chattogram Division, Rajshahi Division and Rangpur Division.

