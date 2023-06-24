BNP stages youth rally in Barishal as Jubo League holds counter programme

The youth rally organised by three affiliated organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal - has commenced in Barishal with the participation of thousands of young leaders and activists.

In a bid to mobilise the youth and invigorate the ongoing movement demanding the resignation of the ruling Awami League government, these three BNP organisations have announced a series of youth rallies in six key locations across the country.

According to the BNP, the primary objective of these rallies is to engage young individuals who missed the opportunity to vote in the last two national and local government elections.

The rally also aims to raise awareness among the country's youth regarding their voting rights and encourage their active involvement in the movement, amplifying the momentum of the protests.

The youth gathering commenced around 4pm on Saturday with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in attendance as the chief guest.

Simultaneously, Jubo League, a youth wing affiliated with the ruling Awami League, has organised a counter programme in front of Nagar Bhaban and Shaheed Minar, situated half a kilometre away from Bells Park.

As a result, a sense of tension and unease has gripped the city in the vicinity of the counter rally.

Organisers of the youth rally have voiced their grievances, citing that reserved cars from several upazilas across various districts within the division were denied entry to the rally.