BNP's youth rally programmes rescheduled

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has rescheduled the dates of its affiliated organisations' youth rallies.

Top leaders of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Sechsebak Dal announced the change in the programme at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Wednesday (7 June).

Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku said, "The youth could not vote for a long time, the rally programme was announced in 6 divisions including Dhaka and Bogura district on 2 June to establish their right to vote. Two days later, on 4 June, the Jubo League called for a programme at the same place at the same time."

The rescheduled date, time and venue are as follows: Chattogram on Wednesday (14 June), Bogura on Monday (19 June), Barisal on Saturday (24 June), Sylhet on Sunday (9 July), Khulna on Monday (17 July), Dhaka on Saturday (22 July).