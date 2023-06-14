BNP's youth rally at Kazir Deuri instead of Outer Stadium after Ctg administration denies permission

The youth rally of three of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) affiliate organisations will be held at the Kazir Deuri area of Chattogram instead of MA Aziz Outer Stadium today.

Following permission from the Chottogram Metropolitan Police, the BNP started to prepare the stage for the youth rally at the outer stadium of the city on Wednesday afternoon. However, the district administration prevented the construction of the assembly stage on the stadium ground. Later in the night, after a series of meetings between police and BNP leaders, the venue of the rally was decided at the Kazir Deuri intersection.

"Although preparations were made for the rally at the outer stadium with the permission of the police, the stage could not be set up at the last moment due to the obstruction of the district administration. Earlier, we sought permission to hold a rally at Kazir Deuri intersection, but the police did not allow it. Basically, these are being done to disrupt the assembly, but they will not succeed," Chattogram Swechasebak Dal President HM Rashed Khan said.

Chattogram District Administration Senior Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Touhidul Islam said, "Last night that the president of ChattogramDistrict Sports Association and Chattogram District Administrator announced that no other activities except sports will be allowed in MA Aziz Outer Stadium."

The rally is scheduled to start from 2 pm on Wednesday (14 June). Chhatra Dal, Jobo Dal and Swechasebak Dal are jointly organising the rally.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally as the chief guest.

Activists from Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachari, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts will participate in the rally.

Thousands of leaders and activists arrived in Chattogram at night to join the rally.

Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal leaders and activists were seen gathering at the rally venue since last night.