BNP’s youth rally begins in Sylhet

Politics

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 05:05 pm

Related News

BNP’s youth rally begins in Sylhet

Jubo League is also holding a counter programme at Registry ground at the same time under the name of 'Youth's Joyjatra'

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A youth rally organised by three affiliated organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechasebak Dal - has commenced in Sylhet with the participation of thousands of young leaders and activists. 

The rally began at Alia Madrasa ground in Chowhatta area of Sylhet city at 4pm with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in attendance as chief guest. 

The city streets were abuzz with mass processions brought out by BNP leaders and activists in the afternoon. As time progressed, the rally witnessed a significant increase in the number of BNP supporters.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Swechasebak Dal president SM Jilani presided over the rally, while Juba Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku was the main speaker. 

Chhatra Dal President Kazi Rawnakul Islam Srabon, and Jubo Dal acting general secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton joined the rally as special speakers.

On the other hand, Jubo League is also holding a counter programme at Registry ground at the same time under the name of 'Youth's Joyjatra'.

Jubo League Central General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan will address their programme as the chief guest.

Top News

BNP youth rally / Sylhet / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

4h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

9h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

4h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

21h | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

22h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020