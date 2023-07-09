BNP’s youth rally begins in Sylhet

A youth rally organised by three affiliated organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechasebak Dal - has commenced in Sylhet with the participation of thousands of young leaders and activists.

The rally began at Alia Madrasa ground in Chowhatta area of Sylhet city at 4pm with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in attendance as chief guest.

The city streets were abuzz with mass processions brought out by BNP leaders and activists in the afternoon. As time progressed, the rally witnessed a significant increase in the number of BNP supporters.

Photo: TBS

Swechasebak Dal president SM Jilani presided over the rally, while Juba Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku was the main speaker.

Chhatra Dal President Kazi Rawnakul Islam Srabon, and Jubo Dal acting general secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton joined the rally as special speakers.

On the other hand, Jubo League is also holding a counter programme at Registry ground at the same time under the name of 'Youth's Joyjatra'.

Jubo League Central General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan will address their programme as the chief guest.