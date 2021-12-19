BNP’s victory rally is a wake-up call for countrymen: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 05:21 pm

BNP’s victory rally is a wake-up call for countrymen: Fakhrul

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 05:21 pm
BNP’s victory rally is a wake-up call for countrymen: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said today's victory procession of the party is a wake-up call for the people of the country. 

The BNP spokesperson made the remarks while addressing the victory procession on Sunday organised to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

"We are all taking part in today's procession with a heavy heart. Today's rally is a rally to free Khaleda Zia. A rally to liberate the people of the country, a rally to restore the rights of the people of the country and a rally to restore democracy and freedom of speech," Fakhrul said.

The victory procession started from BNP's Nayapaltan office and paraded through Shantinagar intersection, Fakirapul and ended in front of the central office. 

Speaking as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We were supposed to be happy in the 50 years of independence. But we can't do that as our leader Khaleda Zia is a prisoner today. Despite repeated appeals, the government is not making any arrangements for her better treatment."

The BNP leader said, "There is no freedom of speech in the country today. But the country being independent means there will be freedom of speech, there will be democracy."

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party from different parts of the capital joined the victory procession.

Among others, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku, convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Amanullah Aman, convener of Dhaka South Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Organising Secretary Shama Obaid, Organising Secretary Selimuzzaman Selim, Abdus Salam Azad and Information Secretary Amiruzzaman Khan Shimul joined the procession.

