BNP’s threat to resist polls will not bring any result: Quader

Politics

BSS
09 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 05:52 pm

Related News

BNP’s threat to resist polls will not bring any result: Quader

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government did not move from its ‘zero tolerance’ policy against corruption

BSS
09 August, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 05:52 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said it is a matter of any political party's own decision whether it will join polls but the threat to halt elections will not bring any result.

"The next national elections will be held in time as per the constitution no matter how many obstacles there are. Joining the polls is a matter of any party's own decision but elections will not wait for anyone," he told a press conference at his official residence in Dhaka.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders are stating that the government is afraid of movement.

Their statements may be right for the comedy club but have no similarity with the reality of the country, he said, adding "Where is their movement in the country? …. people are not seeing any movement".
The AL general secretary said once the BNP threats that it will take stance on the streets and again it says the government will be ousted through movement.

"Sometimes, we hear they (BNP leaders) will not join the elections. In fact, we know the BNP's capacity. People now laugh at hearing the threats of the BNP leaders making every day," he said.

Due to the negative impact of the global crisis, volatility in energy supply and abnormal price hike of fuel are being noticed in the international market, Quader said this crisis is not for any particular country but a crisis for the whole world.

"Without realising this reality, the BNP and allies are only blaming the Bangladesh government," he added.

About the BNP's graft allegation against the government, the road transport and bridges minister asked the BNP leaders to give specific information about those involved in corruption and not to throw stones in the dark.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government did not move from its 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption.

Observing that transport fares have been adjusted in the context of fuel price hike but some transports are realising extra fares from passengers, he hoped that the transport owners and workers are respectful of the government's decision and would implement the decision taken in a meeting with them.

Quader said those who are trying to realise additional fares are under surveillance. "So, we are seeking their cooperation again otherwise we will be compelled to take legal action against them," he said.

Terming those who commit rape and robbery in public transport in a planned way as public enemies, the minister said they are doing an unforgivable offense and they must be handled with an iron hand.

 

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

6h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Importance of Ashura in Islam

Importance of Ashura in Islam

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

7h | Videos
Security issue on apple watch, users beware

Security issue on apple watch, users beware

7h | Videos
What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110