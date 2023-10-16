BNP's threat to journalists designed to terrorise free press: Joy

Politics

BSS
16 October, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:16 pm

Related News

BNP's threat to journalists designed to terrorise free press: Joy

BSS
16 October, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:16 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said BNP's public threat to journalists about consequences unless they toe in their line, is designed to terrorise and muzzle the realm of free press ahead of the national election, exposing sheer disregard for the press.

 "In a show of sheer disregard for press freedom, Bangladesh Nationalist Party now launched fresh assault warning journalists of dire consequences unless they toe the line ahead of the election", Sajeeb Wazed tweeted on Saturday.

He made the observation with a video report with series of past news reports that chronicled systematic attack on media persons by BNP men over the course of last few years including attack on journalists, hurling abuses to talk-show moderators, passing misogynic remarks on female anchors and ceaseless issuance of threats against journalists by top leadership from public rallies.

Recently BNP's verified media cell from its verified facebook page issued a threat publicly "we are putting a tight leash on journalists: who are with democracy and who are with autocrats".

"While in a democracy, free media embodies the freedom to hold both the government and the opposition accountable, but BNP's dictum seeks to muzzle and terrorise media from operating freely," said Joy.

The power of media in a democracy lies in the concept that journalists should spare none — ruling party and opposition both, he said.

But this direct threat from the party's media cell clearly exposes the extreme intolerant face of the party and points to the threat BNP poses for the media if it comes to power, as they did earlier during 2001-06, he added.

Recently, top BNP leaders have attacked female moderators in the face of critical questions, while earlier a senior journalist revealed in a talk-show that BNP-Jamaat cadres have supplied journalists with footage of lobbying petrol bombs on buses and burning videos of buses and insisted them on broadcasting such grisly footage.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders also ran a wave of disinformation campaign against certain media outlets claiming a decline in viewership following their boycott despite gaining popularity of these channels.

Moreover, several reported incidents of BNP men attacking journalists also came to the fore but no substantive measures have been taken.

Senior journalists also came down hard on the party for such ceaseless "assault" to get the media toe in their line, aiming to stop critical reportage against the party ahead of the election.

Moreover, a number of media reports also suggested BNP leaders are threatening journalists with US sanctions hailing US ambassador Peter D Haas's remarks for possible expansion of media sanction on media persons.

Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

46m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World