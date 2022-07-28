BNP’s spending surpasses income in 2021

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:52 pm

The income and expenditure accounts were determined after analysing BNP's 2021 and 2020 accounts

Logo of BNP
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) spent Tk1.98 crore against its income of Tk84.12 lakh in the calendar year for 2021 – leading to a deficit of Tk1.14 crore, according to its annual financial report.

Joint General Secretary of the party Ruhul Kabir Rizvi submitted the report to the Election Commission Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khondkar on Thursday noon.

The party said it met the 2021-shortfall from the previous year's fund.

In 2021, BNP's income dropped by Tk38.41 lakh, while the expenditure rose by Tk23.95 lakh compared to the previous year, showed the report.

The major income heads of the party were monthly contributions of its national executive committee members, new member subscription fees, individual and institutional donations and fixed deposit receipts (FDR) in banks, according to the report.

On the other hand, the party spent on the salary and bonus of staff, printing and publishing of posters, and leaflets, and helping leaders and activists financially.

As per the law, each registered political party is obliged to submit its financial statement of the previous calendar year to the Election Commission by 31 July.

The commission can cancel the registration of a party if it fails to submit the report for three consecutive years.

