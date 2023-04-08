BNP's sit-in protests face police obstacles

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 05:22 pm

BNP's sit-in protests face police obstacles

BNP leaders on Saturday complained of facing obstacles from police as the party staged sit-in programmes across the country to press home their 10 point-demand including a non-partisan government to conduct the next national election.

Barrister Nasir Uddin Asim, international affairs secretary of BNP, alleged that police arrested two BNP leaders from a programme held under his leadership in the capital's New Market Thana area. 

BNP Joint Secretary Moyazzem Hossain Alal said they faced obstacles from police as they opted for staging the sit-in protest in Tejgaon Industrial area. 

Besides, BNP Marginal Manpower Development Assistant Secretary Aparna Roy Das and Muktijoddha Dal President Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat also complained of police obstruction in the programme in Kotwali Thana area.

