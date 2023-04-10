BNP's sit-in: 22 leaders, activists sued under Explosives Act in Khulna

A case has been filed against 22 leaders and activists of BNP including its Fultola upazila unit convener under the Explosives Act.

Khulna Sadar police station SI Rafiqul Islam filed the case on Saturday (8 April) naming 17 and 4/5 unnamed people for obstructing government work.

BNP called a sit-in programme in cities, thanas and upazilas across the country a few days earlier.

As part of the programme, BNP men gathered on Jamira Road at 11:30am under the leadership of upazila unit convener Professor Gazi Abdul Haque.

At that time, police stopped them as they did not have permission to hold the demonstration, police said.

Meanwhile, nine BNP leaders and activists including Khulna Metropolitan BNP Joint Convener Kazi Md Rashed have been released from jail on bail in various cases filed by the police.

They were released from prison on Sunday (9 April) afternoon.