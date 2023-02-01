BNP’s silent marches end in run-up to divisional rallies

Politics

Joynal Abedin Shishir
01 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:54 pm

Related News

BNP’s silent marches end in run-up to divisional rallies

Joynal Abedin Shishir
01 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP and its affiliates have demonstrated their political might by holding a four-day anti-government campaign in Dhaka ahead of the 4 February divisional rallies. 

On the last day of the campaign, which the party called "silent march", BNP leaders and activists marched to the capital's Malibagh from Mugda on Wednesday to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

Similar to the previous programmes, Wednesday's protest was largely peaceful amid by-polls in six constituencies of three divisions of the country. 

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "By-elections are being held today in various places including Brahmanbaria. But there have been no voters at the polling centres since morning."

"I heard the news that cops are urging people to cast their ballots. I have never heard such a weird thing in my life," he commented. Subsequently, BNP activists started chanting anti-government slogans like "fake" and "fraud".

On 28 January, a large number of BNP leaders and activists participated in the first day's march from Badda to Malibagh. 

The party subsequently conducted their anti-government programmes from and to three locations in the capital – Badda to Malibagh, Shyampur to Jatrabari, and Gabtoli to Mirpur-10.

In those protests, BNP managed to gather big crowds compared to the party's programmes in previous years. 

Pedestrians, residents of nearby houses and roadside shopkeepers were seen showing their enthusiasm for the marches. Some clapped their hands in support of the protests, while many were found taking photos and doing Facebook live.

However, commuters had to bear the brunt as the protests hindered the regular traffic flow, forcing many to walk to their destinations.

Mirza Abbas on Wednesday commented that the base of government has been "shaken" due to the BNP campaign. "If we shout, Awami League gets frightened. Even if we remain silent, Awami League gets scared."

Syed Emran Saleh Prince, acting office secretary of BNP, said they are preparing BNP's Dhaka units to finalise a Dhaka-centric movement. BNP's Dhaka campaign has energised leaders and activists all over the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

12h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

4h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

3h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms