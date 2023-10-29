BNP's Saturday-Sunday attacks were planned: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 07:01 pm

He also alleged that the BNP has chosen a path of terror to foil the upcoming national elections.

The attacks launched by the BNP during Saturday's citywide rally and today's nationwide hartal were pre-planned, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader alleged.

"They [BNP] have been preparing for these attacks for a long time," he said during a press conference at the Awami League headquarters in Dhanmondi this afternoon (29 October).

Alleging that the BNP has chosen a path of terror to foil the upcoming national elections, he said, "While going on and on about their democratic movement, the BNP was secretly preparing to implement the criminal ways of their politics. 

"They have been taking their time to return to their old ways and use their terrible politics. In time, they chose the [best] ways to execute their planned conspiracy."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP challenged the law and order forces. 

"The attack on the chief justice's residence is an insult to the country's judiciary."

"Yesterday's brutal attack and killing of a policeman in broad daylight, the attacks, and the hospital fire were all [BNP acting chairperson] Tarique Rahman's takeaways," said the minister.

Calling on the BNP and Jamaat to leave behind the path of terrorism and return to democracy, Quader said, "The BNP is involved in the conspiracy to seize power by any means. The BNP-Jamaat alliance has once again indulged in brutal terrorist activities to disrupt the country's democratic process.

"The BNP does not believe in democratic ideals. They are destroying the fair and normal political environment [in the country]."

Various party leaders were present during the conference, including AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaq, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, among others.

