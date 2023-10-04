BNP's road march towards Chattogram to begin from Cumilla on Thursday

Politics

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

BNP's road march towards Chattogram to begin from Cumilla on Thursday

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will inaugurate the road march as the chief guest at a rally in Kalakchua of Comilla on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway at 9am

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 04:10 pm
BNP&#039;s road march towards Chattogram to begin from Cumilla on Thursday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) road march towards Chattogram will begin from Cumilla on Thursday (5 October), the party's Cumilla district unit said. 

"Police and ruling party people regularly try to intimidate us before any programme. There may be attacks on us with the road march ahead. Yet we will not stop. We will make the programme successful," BNP Cumilla Divisional Organising Secretary Mostak Miah told The Business Standard. 

He said lakhs of people will gather in the road march from Cumilla district alone.

"Everyone will reach the main event venue by motorcycle, car and bus," he added. 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will inaugurate the road march as the chief guest at a rally in Kalakchua of Comilla on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway at 9am.

The party's presidium member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury will be the main speaker in the rally. Following the rally in Cumilla, the party will hold two more rallies in Feni and Mirsrai. The final event of the road march will be held in Chattogram. 

According to sources, the party has received permission from the administration and police to hold the rally.

Haji Amin-ur-Rashid Yasin, secretary of BNP relief and rehabilitation affairs and convener of Cumilla South district BNP, said, "92% of the country's people want free-fair elections. People's demand is our demand."

Incidentally, BNP has been holding a road march programme across the country since September with the aim of the release of party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral government.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

4h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

8h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

2h | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

5h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

19h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

18h | TBS Economy