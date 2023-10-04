BNP's road march towards Chattogram to begin from Cumilla on Thursday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) road march towards Chattogram will begin from Cumilla on Thursday (5 October), the party's Cumilla district unit said.

"Police and ruling party people regularly try to intimidate us before any programme. There may be attacks on us with the road march ahead. Yet we will not stop. We will make the programme successful," BNP Cumilla Divisional Organising Secretary Mostak Miah told The Business Standard.

He said lakhs of people will gather in the road march from Cumilla district alone.

"Everyone will reach the main event venue by motorcycle, car and bus," he added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will inaugurate the road march as the chief guest at a rally in Kalakchua of Comilla on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway at 9am.

The party's presidium member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury will be the main speaker in the rally. Following the rally in Cumilla, the party will hold two more rallies in Feni and Mirsrai. The final event of the road march will be held in Chattogram.

According to sources, the party has received permission from the administration and police to hold the rally.

Haji Amin-ur-Rashid Yasin, secretary of BNP relief and rehabilitation affairs and convener of Cumilla South district BNP, said, "92% of the country's people want free-fair elections. People's demand is our demand."

Incidentally, BNP has been holding a road march programme across the country since September with the aim of the release of party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral government.