BNP's 'rainbow nation' creates stir on social media. But what is it?

The BNP's "Rainbow Nation", publicised yesterday, made quite a stir on social media.

Many expressed immediate umbrage, criticising the use of the word "rainbow", a term that has taken a new meaning for some, less versed in history and intellect perhaps, over the recent years.

Many also called for the word "rainbow" to be removed.

The BNP's Rainbow Nation plan, also known as Vision 2030, however, is not new.

It was first unveiled in March of 2016.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, while addressing her party's sixth national council, announced the party's 'Vision 2030' to turn the country into a Rainbow Nation.

The nation was mainly said to describe the process of creating a political culture where all people of varying opinions can coexist peacefully.

The BNP wasn't even the first to coin the term.

Its use goes back to 1994, when Archbishop Desmond Tutu used it to describe post-apartheid South Africa following the nation's first democratic election.

In his first month in office, Nelson Mandela elaborated on the phrase, saying, "Each of us is as intimately attached to the soil of this beautiful country as are the famous jacaranda trees of Pretoria and the mimosa trees of the bushveld – a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world."

In recent times, the BNP has breathed life back into its digital campaign, making the party much more visible.

In the last 90 days, it has spent around $1,528 in running different ads on Meta, making it among the top 20 biggest spenders from Bangladesh, according to data from Meta Ad Library.

A quick look at its website, especially the one unveiling the BNP's Rainbow Nation vision also shows that it has gone through a facelift.

The Rainbow Nation Facebook post in particular has also done well, garnering 2.2k reactions, 471 comments and 439 shares.

A quick sentiment analysis shows that more people laugh-reacted to the post, but there were also a greater number of angry-reacts than recent posts.

In net, also accounting for comments, the emotional tone of the message bordered slightly favoured amused or angered – a negative, as opposed to positive.

But what does the rainbow nation actually offer?

Major points highlighted

The main objective of the current Rainbow Nation outline is democratic reform, with an "aim towards economic liberation".

The latest iteration of the vision is similar to the one unveiled in 2016, with 31 points included.

The first point deals with forming a "Constitutional Reform Committee" to review all amendments and changes made by the previous Awami League government.

It also seeks to reintroduce the referendum system.

The second point deals with creating an inclusive, non-discriminatory and harmonious Bangladesh taking all views into account instead of the previous culture of revenge politics.

To this end, the party pledges to form a "National Reconciliation Committee".

The party also promises to reintroduce a non-partisan caretaker government to "restore democracy".

The provision for elections under a caretaker government was scrapped by the AL.

The BNP further pledges to balance the executive power of the prime minister and cabinet ministers to establish proper checks and balances.

Importantly, it adds that no one can serve as prime minister for more than two terms.

The party also says it will look into amending Article 70 of the constitution to ensure freedom of the MPs to express themselves on most matters.

The Article 70 has been an issue of contention.

It states that a person elected as a member of parliament at an election at which he was nominated as a candidate by a political party shall vacate his seat if he resigns from the party of votes against the party in parliament.

It is often seen as a controversial clause imposing strict party discipline and acting as a rubber stamp since it ensures MPs aren't allowed to express themselves if their views go against the party line.

The promise of forming an effective and non-partisan Election Commission, use of paper ballots instead of EVMs, restructuring institutions with a focus on transparency, ensuring an effective independence of the judiciary, constituting an Administrative Reform Commission and a Media Commission and zero-tolerance for corruption.

They also pledge to reduce economic disparity, right to practice respective religions freely, fair wages, repeal of Draconian Laws, including the Indemnity Act in power and energy sectors, among others.