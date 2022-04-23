BNP's politics of propaganda target erasing Liberation War memories: Speakers

BNP has been letting off volleys of lies in the political sphere to delete people's memories about the struggle for the country's independence, mask their own crimes and seize the state power by any means, said speakers at a webinar.

They said their system of generating lies crossed the country's territory, sparing not even foreign embassies and US senators.

Their spectrum of false narratives covers not just the liberation struggle but the rise of BNP as a political party, the rise of Ziaur Rahman as the president, and even the amendment of BNP's constitution, the speakers said.

The observations were made at a webinar, organised by the ruling Awami League, titled 'The Saga of Politics: BNP's Politics of Lies Episode 1'. Awami League Publication and Publicity Deputy Secretary Aminul Islam Amin conducted the webinar on Friday night.

Noted journalist Ajoy Dasgupta and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim spoke at the session.

When the country is striding unstoppable with infrastructural mega-projects such as roads, bridges, and tunnels, BNP has resorted to lies and propaganda as it is unable to tolerate those success stories, said the speakers.

Referring to the inception of BNP as a party, Aminul Islam said it is the party formed on the prescription of Pakistan's intelligence ISI following the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family and given birth to by military dictator Ziaur Rahman. "That BNP has taken the politics of propaganda to such a height that it might well make the father of political propaganda Joseph Goebbels ashamed."

Reminiscing the days of heightened tension during the inception of the 1971-Liberation War, Ekushey Award-winning journalist Ajoy Dasgupta said, "The armored vehicle of the Pakistani armed forces is coming. Bullets are rattling through the area. At that time, Bangabandhu, unperturbed by the diabolic situation, is declaring independence."

The party (BNP) that later spread lies about that historic declaration does this to deny independence, to erase people's memories about the fact that the people of Bangladesh jumped into the Liberation War on the call of Bangabandhu, he said.

Aminul Islam lashed out at BNP for its propaganda, which he said even crossed the border, talking about the German ambassador's recent expression of dissatisfaction over BNP misquoting him and a previous allegation of spreading a false narrative about a cellular conversation with India's BJP chief Amit Shah.

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim condemned BNP on a plethora of issues including appointing lobbyists abroad, faking the signatures of six congressmen, and publishing a column in the New York Times. He also referred to a BNP leader's relationship with the intelligence of Israel.

He said BNP totally depends on lies and the country's top court delivered its verdict that there was only one declarer of independence - Bangabandhu and only he had the legal authority to declare independence as he was the representative of the people. "Still, they (BNP leaders) are spewing their own narrative wherever they wish."