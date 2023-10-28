BNP's oust-govt movement bound to fail: PM Hasina tells huge rally in Ctg

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (28 October) categorically said that BNP will gain nothing by threatening to oust her government through movements.

"Today, BNP wants to oust the government. They are giving various types of threats to launch movements. Let me make it clear that Awami League has attained the developing nation status for Bangladesh by coming into power through the votes of the people. No threat will work," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a grand rally at KEPZ field in Anwara organised to mark the inauguration of the country's first-ever underwater tunnel, named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chattogram North and South District Units of Awami League organised the rally.

Slamming the BNP, she said that the party only kills people, loot money and resorts to corruption.

"Khaleda Zia stole orphans' money and for that reason, she has been convicted. Her son Tarique Rahman is absconding in a foreign country," she said.

Hasina, also the chief of the ruling Awami League, said that In 2007 Tarique Rahman signed a bond to then caretaker government to quit politics and leave the country.

"He laundered crores of taka. He was involved in 10 trucks of arms smuggling and for that, he has been convicted.

He has also been convicted in August 21 grenade attack aimed at killing me," she said.

The prime minister said that Khaleda Zia rigged votes in the 15 Februar election and for that reason, people of Bangladesh deposed her from power through movement.

"They (BNP) should remember that. They are vote riggers, they are the looters of people's money, they are killers, BNP- Jamaat means killers, murderers and terrorists and they believe in militancy," she said.

Sheikh Hasina asserted that Awami League believes in peace and development.

"As Awami League is in power today Bangladesh is advancing. No one will be able to suppress Bangladesh. That is the reality," she said.

From the rally ground the PM also formally inaugurated the country's first-ever underwater expressway "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel".

It is the first of its kind in South Asia, constructed beneath the River Karnaphuli connecting the city's Patenga with Anwara upazila.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a goodwill message on this occasion. The message was read out by the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, and later he handed it over to the premier.

PM Hasina also released a special commemorative postage stamp and first-day cover along with a special canceller, marking the inauguration of the road tunnel. She also unveiled a commemorative note of Taka 50 to mark the occasion.

At the outset, a video documentary on the tunnel was screened. The 9.39 km-long tunnel, including approach road, built at a cost of Tk 10,689 crore will be opened to vehicles from 6am on Monday.

The tunnel's two tubes are spaced approximately 12 meters apart. Both tubes feature two lanes for traffic, and a 5.35-kilometre connecting road is situated at each end of the tunnel, with an additional 727-metre-long over-bridge at the Anwara end.

In terms of connecting two regions of the country, the tunnel is the second "dream scheme" in the road transport sector after the Padma Bridge. The tunnel has been built following the "one city two towns" model like Shanghai in China.

Bridge Division Secretary Monjur Hossain conducted the formal inaugural ceremony of the tunnel.

The prime minister also inaugurated 11 completed projects and laid the foundation stones for six development projects in Chattogram at the rally.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the Parliament Begum Matia Chowdhury, Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Land Minister and Member of the Parliament from local constituency Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the rally

AL's Chattogram South District unit president Mothaherul Islam Chowdhury chaired the rally..

A large boat-shaped stage was erected at the rally venue. The public rally drew a huge number of people, as the entire area witnessed festivities following the opening of the tunnel.