BNP's opposition to BRICS proves its anti-development stance: Hasan

Politics

BSS
01 July, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 08:03 pm

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary, Dr Hasan Mahmud, today said that BNP has proven that it is against the country's development and progress as the party has been opposing Bangladesh's joining in the BRICS, a forum for emerging top economic countries.

"It is really very condemnable how the BNP secretary general called this great initiative an opportunistic step," he told reporters while replying to a query at his residence in the city's Dewanji Pukur Par.

Earlier, the minister exchanged Eid greetings with the civil society and locals.

Dr Hasan said that everyone has recognized the strength of BRIC, an alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. They invited Bangladesh to join the group as an emerging economic country, he added.

"It is a matter of dignity, honor, and recognition for Bangladesh as it is an emerging economic country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh will benefit in many ways. But BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, don't want it," said Dr Hasan.

Replying to another query about a comment made by Mirza Fakhrul, claiming that his party was not involved in terrorist activities in the last year, the minister said that the BNP secretary general, through his statement, has accepted that they were involved with terrorism.

"You all can see that they (BNP) were involved in violence with the police at different places in the last few months. They also vandalized vehicles, public properties, and photos and murals of Bangabandhu in the Jamalkhan area of the port city," he added.

Regarding the Eid journey, the information minister said that the holy Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in a festive mood and the Eid journey was also hassle-free due to the pragmatic steps taken by the government.

However, he said that BNP leaders, for the last three days, have been claiming that the countrymen are suffering. They and their collaborators couldn't see any development in the country, he added.

About the upcoming polls, he said, "The polls will be held in our country, and the people will decide whom they vote for. So, we don't have a headache over what they are doing and who is involved in geopolitics."

Dr Hasan said that the polls will be held under the Election Commission, not under the government. BNP held the February 15 polls under their government, he added.

He said that the government will facilitate the EC only, and there is no scope for violating the constitution. The elections will be held as per the constitution, just like in all other democratic countries including India, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and Japan, he added.

Dr Hasan said that the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will serve as the polls-time government.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, AL relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin, AL city unit acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, general secretary and former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, organizing secretary Noman Al Mahmud, MP, AL Chattogram north district unit president MA Salam, and AL south district unit acting president Motaherul Islam, among others, were present."

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

