BNP's Nayapaltan office reopens after 4 days of police raid

UNB
11 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:18 pm

BNP's Nayapaltan office reopens after 4 days of police raid

UNB
11 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:18 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP's central office at Nayapaltan in Dhaka was reopened on Sunday noon, four days after closure following police raid at the office.

Some BNP leaders led by party organising secretary and acting secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince went to the BNP office around 1pm and entered the office with some lawyers and journalists around 1:15pm.

Later they inspected the whole office.

Talking to the reporters, Emran Saleh said the police vandalized the furniture and valuables of the office. They also seized the office computers and other equipment.

"We will prepare a list of the losses made at the office by the police," he added.

He also asked the lawyers, journalists and party leaders and activists to enter the office carefully as shattered glass pieces were scattered everywhere at the office due to the vandalism.

On Wednesday, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office ahead of its December 10 rally.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

On Friday, a Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case.

Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Paltan police station over Wednesday's clash.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over Wednesday's violence.

The police authorities on Thursday night assured BNP of reopening the office from Friday morning but they didn't allow anyone to enter the area since this morning (Sunday).

