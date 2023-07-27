BNP's movement on verge of victory: Mirza Abbas

The BNP's ongoing movement is on the verge of victory despite the government's moves to foil it, the party's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas has said.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in the capital's Nayapaltan on Thursday, he said, "Our ongoing movement is on the verge of victory despite the government's attacks and cases."

More than 500 leaders and activists of the BNP have been arrested by security forces, he alleged, adding, "Still, we are calling on leaders and activists to join us for holding a peaceful march tomorrow."

Regarding the BNP's initiative and administration, he said the party never works towards political unrest.

"There is no danger of conflict from the BNP's side," he said, adding that however, other groups might create conflicts.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given permission to the BNP to hold its rally rescheduled for Friday, subject to 23 conditions, outside its Nayapaltan party office.

Alleging that the ruling party men and police guarded the entrance of Dhaka, arresting BNP men, Abbas urged his party's leaders and activists not be stopped tomorrow.

"The BNP believes in democracy, let the government prove that they are democratic as well and that they too respect democracy," he said.

Earlier today, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that the government has been arresting the party's members to spread fear.

"This is a pointless attempt by the government. The more arrests are made, the stronger our movement becomes."