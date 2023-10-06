BNP's movement threat turns into mockery: Quader

BNP's threat of movement has turned into a mockery to the country's people, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Friday.

"Before diminishing the relish of a series of its failed ultimatums, BNP has again given a ridiculous ultimatum for its so-called one-point demand," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the people have not forgotten yet that the BNP's one-point, 10-point and 31-point movements reduced to ultimate failure.

Their threat of a harsher movement after Puja has become a matter of laughter for the people today, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP leaders are spreading propaganda and confusion among the people in the name of so-called road march.

The BNP leaders have become perplexed by seeing the new bridges, flyovers and new industrial areas developed on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway and the modern communication system in the entire Bangladesh, he said.

Quader said all the intimidations of BNP are as ridiculous as cock-and-bull stories and every time, when BNP called for a movement, the country's people turned their faces away.

The people of Bangladesh know better that the BNP's movement is a movement for bringing Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman, who are sentenced in graft cases, to the state power through murder, coup and conspiracy, he said.

The road transport minister said the country's history testifies that the BNP is a failed political party, which destroyed the country's constitution and democracy and snatched the voting rights of people.

He said seizing the state power by putting people at gun-point and declaring curfew by suspending the constitution, BNP held a 'Yes-No' vote of farce, gave terrorism and corruption a institutional form at all levels of the state, misappropriated the money of orphans and turned Bangladesh into a sanctuary of terrorism and militancy.

Quader said as a political party, the BNP has no ideology for public welfare, rather it is involved in spreading falsehood and propaganda against the government and the country to make people confused.

He said BNP is hatching plots to make the anti-liberation forces united by surrendering the country's sovereignty.

BNP leaders are spreading propaganda against not only the ruling Awami League but also various constitutional institutions of the country, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP is also trying to create anarchy and terrorism in the country through provocation.

The AL is committed to resisting any kind of terrorism and anarchy involving the country's peace-loving people, he said.

Quader said Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, never returns home empty handed, while she always brought dignity, prosperity and recognition to Bangladesh.

When BNP was in power, their achievement was becoming champion five times in graft in a row and Bangladesh was a name for hunger-poverty, terrorism and militancy before the world, he said.