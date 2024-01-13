BNP's movement still on, fresh programme in the works: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
13 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

BNP's movement still on, fresh programme in the works: Rizvi

TBS Report
13 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 10:26 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

The BNP is currently formulating fresh programmes to gear up its movement demanding a fresh election under an impartial government, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said.

"Surely, we're [thinking of] various programmes...our leaders are sitting almost every day...we will inform you once our programmes are finalised," UNB quoted Rizvi as saying at a press conference at Nayapaltan BNP central office on Saturday.

The senior BNP leader also said their party is still continuing its movement with various programmes. "We have the political parties with us... we have issues to talk to them... we will talk to everyone and formulate the fresh programmes, and then inform you."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Criticising the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who recently embarked on her fourth consecutive term after the Awami League's massive victory on 7 January, Rizvi said, "After bulldozing the opposition, Bangladesh was ushered in a one-man rule through an unprecedented sham election. The entire Bangladesh is now a hostage in her hands."

He said the ruling party is now celebrating by forming a government with illegal entities. "Such a festival of the ruling party will one day be the festival of the people through their [AL's] defeat and through their fall."

Rizvi drew parallels to North Korea, claiming that Sheikh Hasina essentially ran against herself in the election.

"The latest version of her newly invented Bakshal has been rejected by the entire country and the world. The dummy election without voters, its result, the vote-inflating games, the farce, the drama – were all closely watched by the world, the media, and the observers," he added.

Rizvi also raised concerns about the treatment of BNP leaders, including Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and thousands of party members in prison. He called for the immediate release of the BNP chief and the withdrawal of false cases against the imprisoned leaders and activists. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

13h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

2d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

46m | Videos
Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

3h | Videos
The story of the tire-men

The story of the tire-men

1h | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

5h | Videos