BNP's movement still on, fresh programme in the works: Rizvi

The BNP is currently formulating fresh programmes to gear up its movement demanding a fresh election under an impartial government, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said.

"Surely, we're [thinking of] various programmes...our leaders are sitting almost every day...we will inform you once our programmes are finalised," UNB quoted Rizvi as saying at a press conference at Nayapaltan BNP central office on Saturday.

The senior BNP leader also said their party is still continuing its movement with various programmes. "We have the political parties with us... we have issues to talk to them... we will talk to everyone and formulate the fresh programmes, and then inform you."

Criticising the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who recently embarked on her fourth consecutive term after the Awami League's massive victory on 7 January, Rizvi said, "After bulldozing the opposition, Bangladesh was ushered in a one-man rule through an unprecedented sham election. The entire Bangladesh is now a hostage in her hands."

He said the ruling party is now celebrating by forming a government with illegal entities. "Such a festival of the ruling party will one day be the festival of the people through their [AL's] defeat and through their fall."

Rizvi drew parallels to North Korea, claiming that Sheikh Hasina essentially ran against herself in the election.

"The latest version of her newly invented Bakshal has been rejected by the entire country and the world. The dummy election without voters, its result, the vote-inflating games, the farce, the drama – were all closely watched by the world, the media, and the observers," he added.

Rizvi also raised concerns about the treatment of BNP leaders, including Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and thousands of party members in prison. He called for the immediate release of the BNP chief and the withdrawal of false cases against the imprisoned leaders and activists.