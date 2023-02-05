BNP’s movement sinking in the tide of govt’s development: Obaidul Quader

BSS
05 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 06:58 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the target of BNP's movement is failing for lack of people's involvement, while its movement is sinking in the tide of the government's development.

"Once the BNP fails in movement, it follows the path of arson terrorism and it has such instances in the past. That concern is still there," he said while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the Secretariat.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said as the movement of BNP has lost its way, the party has taken a path of silent road march now. 

"The people have no engagement in their (BNP's) movement," he added.

Noting that intensive monitoring is going on to examine whether BNP is hatching plots of conspiracies in the name of movement, he said the BNP had many kinds of movement like long-march and short-march.

"There are 56,000 square miles, not so far. Where will you go? You (BNP leaders) went outside of the country for lobbying but no result came," the AL general secretary said. 
  
The BNP has failed in movement, he said, adding that the party wants to create such a situation so an emergency government emerges and another 1/11 situation is created.

The BNP has no objection to any government except Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's one and it is very clear from its activities that the party has an ill intention, Quader said.

"The Awami League has taken position on the streets and it will remain on the streets," he said.

The minister said if the main political parties of the country take part in next general elections, voter turnout will increase.

"The AL does not want to score on empty field. We hope that the BNP would join the next national elections. We are getting informed that they (BNP leaders) are taking preparation secretly for the next polls," he said.
  
About the upcoming presidential polls, Quader said the AL will announce its candidate in time for the presidential polls.

Replying to a question over low voter turnout in the recent by-polls, he said people of all countries of the world show less interest to voting in the by-polls as there is no issue of changing a government.
 

