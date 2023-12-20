BNP's movement, sabotage incidents will have no impact on fair elections: EC Alamgir 

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 02:57 pm

BNP's movement, sabotage incidents will have no impact on fair elections: EC Alamgir 

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 02:57 pm
File photo of Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir. Photo: Collected
File photo of Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir. Photo: Collected

The BNP's ongoing movement and a few incidents of sabotage will not have any effect on holding fair elections, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today.

Speaking to reporters at his office in Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaban on Wednesday (20 December), he said, "If you compare peace and order with [the BNP's] sabotage, then its level is absolutely insignificant."

"We do not think that these two isolated factors will have any impact on the massive turnout [expected] in the 300-seat elections. The elections will be conducted in a very fair and peaceful manner," he added.

He further said the country's law enforcement and intelligence agencies are "very active". "Intelligence agencies are on the lookout for anyone trying to plan any act of sabotage."

