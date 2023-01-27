BNP's movement runs with invisible command: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the movement of BNP-led alliance is running with the invisible command of remote control.

The joint meeting was arranged among the AL Central leaders, the presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka North and South City units of the AL and the party's affiliated organisations at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP-led alliance is looking towards foreigners and continuing lobbying so that they impose restrictions on Bangladesh.

He said all the anti-AL forces and several evil forces formed an alliance under the BNP's leadership.

Stating that BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was a reader, not declarer, of the declaration of the country's independence; the AL general secretary said the August 21 carnage was carried out in 1975 to destroy the Awami League and the Liberation War's spirit.

About the BNP's ongoing movement, he said AL President Sheikh Hasina has already instructed all the party men not to create conflicts during the programmes of the BNP and its like-minded parties.

He said the ruling AL will hold regular programmes until the next general elections.

AL presidium members Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Adv Quamrul Islam, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretaries Ahmad Hossain and Mirza Azam, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and its general Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, among others, spoke at the meeting.