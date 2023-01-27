BNP's movement runs with invisible command: Quader

Politics

BSS
27 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

BNP's movement runs with invisible command: Quader

BSS
27 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
BNP&#039;s movement runs with invisible command: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the movement of BNP-led alliance is running with the invisible command of remote control.

"The movement of the BNP-led alliance is running with the invisible instruction of remote control. The BNP and its allies are spreading rumours in the country," he told a joint meeting here.

The joint meeting was arranged among the AL Central leaders, the presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka North and South City units of the AL and the party's affiliated organisations at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP-led alliance is looking towards foreigners and continuing lobbying so that they impose restrictions on Bangladesh.

He said all the anti-AL forces and several evil forces formed an alliance under the BNP's leadership.

Stating that BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was a reader, not declarer, of the declaration of the country's independence; the AL general secretary said the August 21 carnage was carried out in 1975 to destroy the Awami League and the Liberation War's spirit.

About the BNP's ongoing movement, he said AL President Sheikh Hasina has already instructed all the party men not to create conflicts during the programmes of the BNP and its like-minded parties.

He said the ruling AL will hold regular programmes until the next general elections.

AL presidium members Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Adv Quamrul Islam, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretaries Ahmad Hossain and Mirza Azam, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and its general Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, among others, spoke at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

9h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

10h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

10h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

1h | TBS Entertainment
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund