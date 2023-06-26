BNP's movement to boil down to single point 'soon': Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said their party will soon launch their one-point movement to oust the current government.

Talking to reporters at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he also hoped that a suitable and acceptable framework for a polls-time neutral government will come out through discussions with all stakeholders to hold the next election in a fair and credible manner.

"We're basically on a one-point movement. We'll come up with a formal announcement in this regard very soon," the BNP leader said.

He also said they'll intensify the movement after Eid-ul-Azha to force the government to quit and accept the demand of election-time impartial government.

"We're talking to those who are carrying out the simultaneous movement with us, as we want to step up the agitation and it will be intensified," Fakhrul said.

He said they have also started discussions on the issue of the polls-time neutral government to reach a consensus on it.

"We have already started the discussion [on polls-time govt] and we talked about the fifteenth amendment in a seminar. We'll talk about it more specifically in the future," the BNP leader said.

He urged the constitution and legal experts to share their opinions on the matter to find a suitable framework of the caretaker or polls-time government. "We hope an acceptable framework will be found through discussions with all stakeholders."

Fakhrul alleged that the current constitution has become a party- and individual-centric one through different amendments by the Awami League government.

He said the republic of Bangladesh will run as per the wishes of the people, and the constitution can be amended as per people's desire.

When the Awami League came to power with two-thirds majority in 2008, no matter how they got it, Fakhrul said, they started to amend the constitution with a goal to restore one-party rule.

He said the caretaker government was an acceptable system to people for holding credible national elections, but the government annulled it through the 15th amendment showing an excuse of the apex court verdict which was a deception. "It was done through a deception with the people and the judiciary."

The BNP leader claimed that neither the 15th amendment nor the government is legal.

He slammed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for questioning who can run the country better than her. "It has manifested her anti-democratic, autocratic and fascist attitude."

Fakhrul said many competent leaders will be found to run the country and and give democracy a institutional shape if democracy is restored through a fair election.

He hoped good sense will prevail upon the government to step down accepting the caretaker government system for ensuring an acceptable national election.

The BNP leader said the next election will not be fair and impartial in any way if this government stays in power. "So, our position is clear that this government must resign and an impartial polls-time government based on consensus has to be established."

He said the government has continued its repressive acts across the country to subdue the opposition despite huge criticism both at home and abroad.

"On the one hand, they are attacking our leaders and workers. On the other hand, our party's potential candidates are being picked up and intimidated. How do you expect a participatory election here under such a situation?" Fakhrul said.

Fakhrul exchanged Eid greetings with journalists in advance as he will celebrate the occasion this time at his village home in Thakurgaon.