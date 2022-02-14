BNP's money-laundering is well-documented: Joy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has levelled hefty money laundering allegations against BNP leaders including Tarique Rahman, backed by evidence from top global watchdogs.

In a video post, accompanied by a text 'a whistleblower on who, how, when, and where laundered money from Bangladesh', Joy mentioned that BNP leaders siphoned off a huge amount of money during the party's last tenure ( 2001- 2006).

Among them, Khaleda Zia's elder son Tarique Rahman stashed over Tk 20 crore in the account of his friend Gias Uddin Al Mamun with Citi Bank in Singapore. Even an FBI official testified in a money laundering case against Tarique.

Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat ( Coco) illegally transferred a huge amount of money to Singapore during the BNP's tenure between 2001 and 2006. A portion of money siphoned off by him-- more than 3 million Singaporean dollars-- was brought back by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in three phases. His corruption was even detailed on the FBI website , Joy said.

In the Paradise Papers, many BNP leaders were named, including Abdul Awal Mintoo, former advisor to the BNP chairperson, his wife, and three sons .

Wherever there was an investigation into corruption in the world, names of BNP leaders surfaced, Joy said.

The infamous Panama Papers named 34 Bangladeshis , individuals and organizations, for involvement in money laundering. Among them are M Morshed Khan, former foreign minister of the BNP-led government, and his son Faisal Morshed Khan.

They parked around 40 million US dollars and over 10 million Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong Standard Chartered Bank.

In Sri Lankan Amana Bank, according to its last annual report, Faisal Morshed has ownership accounrs in different names. Among them, there are more than 180 million shares are in AB Bank. Faisal Morshed secured these properties worth thousands of crore Taka in foreign countries, after plundering money from Bangladesh. He launders money in the names of different offshore companies and fake debentures. All these corruption cases were exposed at the international level.

Joy said these global watchdogs don't care if somebody is in power or not -- so they would expose Awami League leaders for similar corruption if they could -- but they have not.

Recently, Pandora's papers leaked around 12 million secret documents. Be it Pandora's Papers or Panama Papers, no global corruption watchdog has ever named any top-level leader of Awami League. But, BNP leaders were named everywhere, said Joy. That is significant, he insisted.