BNP's mass campaign programme extended by 2 days

Politics

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 02:07 pm

Related News

BNP's mass campaign programme extended by 2 days

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 02:07 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

BNP has extended the mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement during the national election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the extension of the programme in a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Rizvi said Thursday was the last day of BNP's three-day mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme but it has been extended.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It will continue till next Friday and Saturday," he added.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a three-day mass campaign, from 26 to 28 December, urging voters to boycott the upcoming national polls scheduled for 7 January. 

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

Opposition distributes poll-boycott leaflets defying EC warning 

On 23 December, the BNP and other opposition parties, demanding a non-partisan polls-time government, distributed leaflets across the country, including in the capital, urging people to abstain from going to the polling centres on 7 January and thus boycott the upcoming general elections.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party Alliance, the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, the LDP, the AB Party, and other like-minded political groups also participated in the election boycott campaign.

The anti-election campaign met with a stern warning from the Election Commission (EC), which is geared up to conduct the polls amid the boycott by the BNP and other opposition parties.

"If any leaflets are distributed to discourage voters from going to polling stations, action will be taken on sight," warned Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on 23 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / leaflets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

21m | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

6h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How were so many economists so wrong about the recession?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

16h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

5h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

17h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

18h | Videos