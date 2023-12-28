BNP's mass campaign programme extended by 2 days

BNP has extended the mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement during the national election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the extension of the programme in a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Rizvi said Thursday was the last day of BNP's three-day mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme but it has been extended.

"It will continue till next Friday and Saturday," he added.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a three-day mass campaign, from 26 to 28 December, urging voters to boycott the upcoming national polls scheduled for 7 January.

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

On 23 December, the BNP and other opposition parties, demanding a non-partisan polls-time government, distributed leaflets across the country, including in the capital, urging people to abstain from going to the polling centres on 7 January and thus boycott the upcoming general elections.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party Alliance, the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, the LDP, the AB Party, and other like-minded political groups also participated in the election boycott campaign.

The anti-election campaign met with a stern warning from the Election Commission (EC), which is geared up to conduct the polls amid the boycott by the BNP and other opposition parties.

"If any leaflets are distributed to discourage voters from going to polling stations, action will be taken on sight," warned Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on 23 December.