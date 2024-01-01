BNP’s mass campaign, leaflet distribution to go on till 4 Jan

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:18 pm

Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded opposition parties will also align their campaigns with BNP during this period, said sources

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

The BNP plans to continue its ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution for three more days until 4 January as part of its boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of the general elections.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, made the announcement during a virtual press conference on Monday (1 January).

The Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded opposition parties will align their campaigns with BNP programmes.

The BNP spokesperson denounced the jail sentence imposed on Professor Muhammad Yunus in a labour law violation case.

"The entire nation has been put to shame by this judgment. I am strongly condemning and protesting, expressing my outrage at the pre-arranged verdict," he said in a separate statement sent to the media yesterday afternoon.

A labour court in Dhaka yesterday sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Yunus to six months' imprisonment and fined him Tk25,000 in a case filed on charges of violating labour laws.

A deep conspiracy

On Saturday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We are getting information that the BNP will now go for assassinations after failing in all its moves to prevent the elections from taking place."

Rizvi said that the statement is part of a deep conspiracy and blueprint of the ruling party, saying, "They are plotting to repeat the politics of putting the responsibility on others by doing evil deeds themselves."

"Obaidul Quader's comments about the BNP are despicable, condemnable and beyond political norms," he said.

The BNP leader claimed that 27 opposition supporters were killed in the democratic and peaceful movement, questioning, "Who committed the killings?

"Now it is proven that these events are planned by the government," he continued.

Rizvi said the government may have some other heinous plans around the 7 January election, about which they are trying to mislead the public by pointing the finger of blame at the BNP; somehow it is a glimpse of their own doomed plot.

"Evidence of that can be found in a few recent incidents," he asserted.

Rizvi said, "So we are calling on the patriotic people to be careful about the far-reaching blueprint, assassination, and sabotage plots of the Awami League government because the government itself is proceeding to implement some blueprints. In this regard, I call on everyone, including the party leaders and workers, to maintain vigilance."

BNP-Jamaat lawyers observe court boycott

Lawyers loyal to the BNP-Jamaat staged a court boycott programme, beginning on Monday morning, aligned to the BNP's ongoing non-cooperation movement, demanding the resignation of the government, the restoration of law and order, and an end to "injustice".

The lawyers took out a procession with various placards in front of the District and Sessions Judge's Court, Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka. During this time, they chanted various slogans.

Omar Faruk Faruqui, general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum Dhaka Bar Unit, said, "Our court boycott programme is ongoing across the country. Justice is not available in the courts nationwide. Opposition leaders and activists are being unfairly sentenced, denied bail, and sent to jail without proper justification."

He continued, "We have called for a nationwide court boycott to protest against these injustices. Lawyers, regardless of party affiliation, are responding to our calls and not attending hearings."

Abdur Razzak, joint secretary of the lawyers' council, said this government is undermining the justice system by interfering in courts and has set a precedent of taking testimony until night to sentence activists.

"Justice seekers are being deprived of justice. We have boycotted the court as part of a protest against this," he asserted.

Earlier, on Sunday, during a meeting in the hall room of the Dhaka Lawyers Association, lawyers loyal to the Jamaat expressed their solidarity with the court boycott programme.

