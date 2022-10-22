BNP’s Khulna office set on fire

Miscreants have set fire to the BNP office (temporary) in Khalishpur Baikali area of ​​Khulna metropolis.

The incident of arson took place Satruday afternoon (22 October) when BNP was holding a divisional rally at Sonali Bank intersection in the Ferighat area of ​​the city, said Khulna Metropolitan BNP convener SM Shafiqul Alam Mana.

Holding Awami League responsible for the attack, Shafiqul said they first vandalised the furniture, photos of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman and later set everything on fire.

Miscreants set fire to BNP office in Khulna pic.twitter.com/n3lOX3aBiX— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) October 22, 2022

He said, "Awami League has a temporary office opposite that of BNP. They set fire to our office burning everything to ashes."

Khulna Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana said they do not know anything about this matter.

"None of our activists did this," he claimed.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Khalishpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Monir Ul Gias said that the office was set on fire. But, it was not identified who did this.

"The matter is under investigation," the OC added.

